Gov. Rick Scott and legislative leaders work out budget deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida legislators are returning to the state Capitol to hold a three-day special session where they will boost money for schools as well as set aside more cash for the top priorities of Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott announced the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders. The session will be held June 7-9.

The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to Florida’s tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state’s economic development agency.

Scott said that he will sign the $82.4 billion budget, although he is expected to veto individual spending items.

The deal was forged through private conversations over the last few weeks after the regular session ended in early May. Under the negotiated terms, Visit Florida will get the same level of money it received this year. Initially legislators had voted to slash money for the tourism marketing agency by two-thirds.

The state will also set aside $85 million to help lure companies, but the money cannot be used as incentive for a specific company. Instead it will be spent on workforce training as well as public works projects.

Over the last few months Scott had traveled across the state and had railed against legislators for failing to fund his top priorities – including money for business incentives and money for Florida’s tourism marketing agency – in the new budget.

WINK News streamed the press conference live on Facebook:

