Fort Myers veteran receives surprise replacement air conditioner

FORT MYERS, Fla. After serving in the U.S. Army for 19 years, Ken Streeter now fights a different battle.

“I have multiple sclerosis, and the heat does not work well with me,” he said.

Things worsened when his air conditioning stopped working.

“Cause we have relapses, we have good days, we have bad days,” he said. “On bad days, you kiss the ground.”

Streeter received a new air conditioning unit on Friday thanks to Bruno Air and Lee Builders Care, which saved the Army veteran more than $6,000 in replacing the unit himself.