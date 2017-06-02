Case dropped against 1 of 4 in Cape Coral mobile meth lab bust

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Charges against one of four people arrested for cooking meth in a vehicle was dropped on Thursday, according to court records.

Ashleigh Walters, 25, faced drug and weapon charges after Cape Coral police stopped a vehicle she was in on the 1700 block of Cape Coral Parkway East on May 4.

Christopher Murphy, 35, of Fort Myers, and Stephen Gay Jr., 35, and Gerrit Richelson, 30, both of Cape Coral, still face charges related to the incident.

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

winknews