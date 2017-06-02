Cape Coral considers outsourcing crossing guard program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Cape Coral Police Department may start outsourcing one of its safety programs to a private company.

Police Chief David Newlan proposed the city outsource its school crossing guards in a memo to the city manager.

“From my experience with outsourcing, you still have a lot of expenses,” said Cape Coral resident Jeanne Howell.

However, the proposal states the city would save over $65,000 each year, with additional savings in uniform and equipment costs.

“I think it’s great if we can save money in any specific area — I’m thinking it’s mostly allowing the police officers to do what they are commissioned to do, which is to serve and protect,” said fellow resident Jay Schein.

Police officers were summoned from their original duties 81 times over the last two years to cover school crosswalks when guards were unavailable, according to Newlan.

The outsourcing company agreed to employ current crossing guards and pay them a larger hourly wage.

The proposal will go before City Council Monday.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews