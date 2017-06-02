Burn ban still active for some SWFL counties despite recent rain

NAPLES, Fla. Although Thursday marked the beginning of hurricane season, wildfire season is still in full swing.

Despite recent rain, Southwest Florida is still under a severe drought, with burn bans still in effect in for Lee, Collier and Hendry Counties.

“We’ve received an increase in calls for people who want to burn yard debris, but we still have burn bans in all three of our counties for Southwest Florida,” said Samantha Quinn, wildlife mitigation specialist for the Florida Forest Service.

Homeowners can prepare their homes for both hurricanes and wildfires by clearing brush from the yard and eliminating overhanging branches.