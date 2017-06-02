At least 1 killed in crash near Colonial Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. and shut down two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of State Road 82 for several hours, police said. All of the lanes reopened at around 5 a.m.

The events leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.