88-year-old pedestrian killed in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. An 88-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on South McCall Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jacqueline Jean Nay, of Venice, was walking in a Wal-Mart parking lot at around 6:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of South McCall Road when she was hit, the FHP said.

Doris J. Bohan, 84, of Englewood, was backing up her 2008 Honda CRV from a parking space when she struck Nay, the FHP said. Bohan continued to back up from the parking space and hit two parked cars. Bohan then drove forward and crashed into another parked car subsequently causing that car to hit another.

Nay was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Two of the four vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the wreck and no one else was injured, the FHP said.