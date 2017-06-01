Suspect’s former friends testify in Punta Gorda murder trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A man accused of a brutal killing watched Thursday as his former friends testified in court.

Michael Russo, 29, faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in the death of 18-year-old Kyle Farishian, whose remains were found in a November 2015 fire at the 7-Eleven on the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

The former friends described Russo as having an interest in guns and violent video games. Prosecutors focused much of the day trying to prove Russo owned a .22-caliber revolver — the same kind of gun prosecutors say was used in the murder.

Among those called to testify was Austin Weger, who told the jury Russo used to babysit him when he was younger and that they later became friends. Weger said Russo owned a .22-caliber revolver he often kept on his kitchen table.

Russo at one point threatened Weger’s life during their on-again, off-again friendship, Weger testified.

“Somehow, something was brought up about him wanting to know what it felt like to kill somebody, and he looked me in the eye and said if I told anyone, he would kill me,” Weger said.

But during cross-examination by the defense attorney, Weger said he never saw Russo dress like the suspect depicted in surveillance photos that appeared to show the murder.

A Charlotte County crime scene specialist told the jury that after processing the crime scene and Russo’s home, no evidence was found linking Russo to the killing.

Russo’s attorney, Mark De Sisto, argued Wednesday that no scientific link existed between his client and the crime.

The trial is expected to run another two weeks, the defense said.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

KristiGrossWINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews