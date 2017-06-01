Suspect sought in early morning Lehigh robbery

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Photos were released of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens on Homestead Road, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened at about 1:45 a.m. when the suspect entered the store located on 38 Homestead Road, according to a Crime Stoppers press release. The suspect had a gun in his left hand and demanded cash from the register.

Authorities believe the suspect fled on foot in a eastbound direction, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

The man was described as being between 5’10” and 6’2″ tall, thin and possibly in his 20s, Crime Stoppers said. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

1 of 3

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews