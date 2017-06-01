Suspect sought in early morning Lehigh robbery

Published: June 1, 2017 8:23 AM EDT
Updated: June 1, 2017 8:48 AM EDT

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Photos were released of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens on Homestead Road, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened at about 1:45 a.m. when the suspect entered the store located on 38 Homestead Road, according to a Crime Stoppers press release. The suspect had a gun in his left hand and demanded cash from the register.

Authorities believe the suspect fled on foot in a eastbound direction, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

The man was described as being between 5’10” and 6’2″ tall, thin and possibly in his 20s, Crime Stoppers said. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

1 of 3
Photos appear to show suspect in Lehigh Acres Walgreens robbery. Photo via Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Photos appear to show suspect in Lehigh Acres Walgreens robbery. Photo via Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Photos appear to show suspect in Lehigh Acres Walgreens robbery. Photo via Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Writer:Katherine Viloria
winknews