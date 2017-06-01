Search for missing 10-year-old San Carlos Park girl continues

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. Crews will use drones Thursday to comb through portions of the state to find a missing 10-year-old girl from San Carlos Park.

A vigil was held to mark the anniversary since Diana Alvarez’s disappearance from her San Carlos Park home.

Crews resumed searching Tuesday near her home in San Carlos Park, and investigated areas in Okeechobee, Moore Haven and Indiantown to correspond with Jorge Guerrero’s phone track.

Sarah Whitten-Grisby, a Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue Chaplain and Public Information Officer, said “some areas of interest have been found” with regards to Alvarez’s whereabouts.

Guerrero was convicted on May 16 on charges of producing and possessing child pornography. He is the only suspect in Alvarez’s disappearance, but has not been charged.