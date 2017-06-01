Pranksters accused of moving construction barricades on McGregor Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. A prank gone too far on McGregor Boulevard has motorists and homeowners on high alert.

A group of neighbors reported to Fort Myers police that several young people were allegedly moving construction barricades at night with the intention of causing an accident.

“It’s just not safe, especially when we drive around here all the time,” resident Lisa Mousty said.

Construction workers put up the orange barricades to help guide traffic once night falls.

But the suspects later arrange them so motorists traveling in the north and southbound lanes will crash into each other.

“Someone could get seriously hurt,” fellow resident Bruce Vanderlana said.

Although no crashes have been reported, Fort Myers police will be increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone who sees the barricades being moved are urged to call 911.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

JohnCarlos_WINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews