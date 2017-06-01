North Fort Myers man sentenced in Buckingham murder case

FORT MYERS, Fla. One of three suspects in the death of a 58-year-old Buckingham man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

Hunter Michael Tyson, 24, of North Fort Myers, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the July 2016 killing of Ted Lee, the state attorney’s office said. Charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit murder were also included in his sentencing.

Cases are still pending against co-defendants Lavaya May, 17, and Jonathan Ruffini, 19.

Lee’s body was found July 15 outside Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church on State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch.