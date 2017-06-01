Man rescued from sailboat engulfed in flames off Hallandale beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (CBS) Crews rescued a man after a sailboat went up in flames off Hallandale Beach Thursday morning, CBS Miami reports.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they got a mayday call and responded to the area, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Broward Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

CBS Miami’s helicopter was over the scene where you could see a sailboat engulfed in flames about 4 miles off shore at around 8 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire and rescue the man, who was seen smiling. CBS Miami reports he did not appear to have any injuries. He was taken to a Fort Lauderdale Police substation at a marina.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.