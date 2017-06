Man drowns at Clam Pass

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A man drowned Thursday afternoon at Clam Pass, the North Collier Fire and Rescue District said.

Several Good Samaritans pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR on him until rescue crews arrived, the district said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances leading to the drowning are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.