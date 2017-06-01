Man charged with shooting McDonald’s manager during argument

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a 39-year-old man shot and wounded a McDonald’s manager during an argument over a drive-thru order.

Local news outlets report that Freddy Hormazabal was in a jail Thursday on an attempted murder charge.

Altamonte Springs police say Hormazabal became upset with his order Wednesday night, went inside the fast-food restaurant and started arguing with manager David Diaz Rosario. Hormazabal reportedly demanded a refund, and Rosario threatened to call police.

A police spokeswoman says Rosario attempted to escort Hormazabal from the store, and Hormazabal shot Rosario in the neck and then fled. Rosario was taken to an Orlando hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives called Hormazabal on his cell phone and encouraged him to turn himself in, which he did.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Hormazabal.