Lehigh dermatologist urges more skin cancer checks for children

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. There’s an important annual check-up children are likely not getting — a skin check-up.

Melanoma, a potentially disease typically related to genetics and sun exposure, is possible at all ages and parents need to make sure it gets caught early.

Dr. Aurora Badia, a pediatric dermatologist, is offering free exams for children 18 and younger on June 10 at the Florida Skin Care Center on Williams Avenue.

Click here for more information on the event.