Lehigh Acres man gets life for battery, molestation of child

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for sexual battery and molestation of a child as young as 8 years old.

Francisco Resendiz of Lehigh Acres has also been designated as a sexual predator, the state attorney’s office said. The abuse took place over a two-year period beginning in 2009 when Resendiz was renting a room in the home where he had contact with the 8-year-old victim.

The victim later disclosed what happened after she went to a doctor for an exam and refused to let the male doctor touch her, the state attorney’s office said. That led to Resendiz’s arrest in 2014. He was convicted in November.