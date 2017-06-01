Hurricane time: Floridians can buy supplies tax-free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Floridians are going to get a chance to buy hurricane supplies tax-free.

A three-day sales tax holiday on hurricane preparation supplies starts Friday and will last through Sunday.

During that period, state and local sales taxes will not be charged on batteries, gas containers, flashlights and portable generators costing $750 or less.

Taxes will also not be charged on coolers, reusable ice packs, tarps, and battery-powered radios.

Florida legislators enacted the sales tax holiday as a way to encourage residents to get ready for this year’s hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season started Thursday and lasts six months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. Two to four hurricanes are expected to be “major” with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

