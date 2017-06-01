Gas leak prompts evacuation of Collier County theater

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of the Paragon Theater Thursday night in the 800 block of Vanderbilt Road, officials said.

The gas leak occurred at the nearby Trattoria Abruzzo restaurant around 10:15 p.m., North Collier firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

TECO gas is currently on scene investigating the leak.

No further information is immediately available.