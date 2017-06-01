Fort Myers festival to showcase watermelon

FORT MYERS, Fla. Games, live music and fresh fruit will be featured at the Watermelon Festival.

Attendees can take part in seed eating, seed spitting and cow milking contests during the festival, which takes place from Friday to Sunday at Fleamasters Fleamarket on 413 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The event begins at 9 a.m. each day.

For more information, visit the fleamarket’s website.