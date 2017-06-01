News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
90°
Few Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
New Florida law will provide certificates for miscarriages
Lehigh dermatologist urges more skin cancer checks for children
Murder case dropped after man serves 25 years in prison
Storms delay SpaceX station delivery using recycled capsule
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Stuck on stalled subway, student holds own ‘graduation ceremony’
Naples Restaurant Week: Martin Fierro
Fort Myers festival to showcase watermelon
Jerry Garcia’s guitar fetches $1.9M at New York auction
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
FGCU takes momentum into NCAA Tournament
Police release Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest video
Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James’ Los Angeles home
AP source: Jeb Bush no longer interested in buying Marlins
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Keeping the cost down: How to remodel for less
Scam targets SWFL realtors
Rental sites offer home away from home
Peer-to-peer home rental market evolving
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Lehigh dermatologist urges more skin cancer checks for children
Cape mom fights for students displaced by school closing
Naples Restaurant Week: Martin Fierro
Crossing the Political Line
90°
Home
FGCU
FGCU takes momentum into NCAA Tournament
FGCU takes momentum into NCAA Tournament
Published:
June 1, 2017 6:41 PM EDT
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
FGCU wins battle for first place