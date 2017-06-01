Extra-alarm fire burning at furniture store in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) Chicago firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire at a Logan Square furniture and appliance store Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at a storefront near Milwaukee and Central Park avenues around 7:45 a.m., according to the Fire Department. It was quickly upgraded to a 3-11 alarm around 8:30 a.m., bringing a total of about 125 firefighters, 12 engines, 4 trucks, and 2 tower ladders, 6 battalion chiefs, two deputy district chiefs, a district chief, a deputy fire commissioner, a command van, an air mask truck, and an ambulance to the scene.

Milwaukee and Central Park avenues were both closed between Diversey and Belmnont.

The CTA said it was rerouting #56/Milwaukee buses around the scene.

Neighboring buildings also reportedly were evacuated, due to fears the roof of the burning building would collapse. Cracks could be seen forming in at least one brick wall of the building.

There were no reports of injuries as of 8:40 a.m.