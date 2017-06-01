Crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The northbound lanes and outside southbound lane of Interstate 75 have reopened Thursday morning following a crash with injuries, the Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The wreck happened at around 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 164, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There are 16 people injured in the single-vehicle crash, according to Charlotte County EMS. Eight people were taken to local hospitals and eight were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. At least two of the patients taken to Lee Memorial were flown to the hospital via LeeFlight.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, and find alternate routes, according to State troopers.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, number of vehicles and extent of injuries is unclear.

No further information is immediately available.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler went live on Facebook at the scene of the crash: