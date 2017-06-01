Collier school board tackles textbook controversy

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. The Collier County school board held a special hearing Thursday with a group of parents claiming the new proposed textbooks for next fall were biased and, at times, factually incorrect.

After nearly four hours, the board voted 3-2 to keep five of the six new proposed textbooks in place.

Both board members and parents agreed to replace “Street Law,” a social studies textbook.

A special committee will reconvene to choose a new textbook to recommend to the school board, a process that could take up to several months.