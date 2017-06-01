91-year-old LCSO volunteer facing DUI charge

Published: June 1, 2017 10:54 AM EDT
Updated: June 1, 2017 11:15 AM EDT
Henry J. Torti. Photo via Been Verified

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 91-year-old Lee County Sheriff’s Office volunteer was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence, the department said.

Henry John Torti, of Fort Myers, has been a member of the Volunteer Observers Impacting Community Effort program since 2001, the sheriff’s office said.

Torti, who remained in jail Thursday under a $2,500 bond, also faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

Torti’s next scheduled court appearance is June 19.

Writer:Katherine Viloria
winknews