91-year-old LCSO volunteer facing DUI charge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 91-year-old Lee County Sheriff’s Office volunteer was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence, the department said.

Henry John Torti, of Fort Myers, has been a member of the Volunteer Observers Impacting Community Effort program since 2001, the sheriff’s office said.

Torti, who remained in jail Thursday under a $2,500 bond, also faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

Torti’s next scheduled court appearance is June 19.