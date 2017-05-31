Suspects sought in Fort Myers home burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing more than $15,000 worth of jewelry are at large, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The theft happened during the early afternoon hours of May 26 on the 9000 block of Lightning Bug Court, officials said. The suspects removed the screen of a window at the back of the house and forced the sliding glass door open.

When the homeowner arrived she discovered her home had been ransacked and her jewelry had been stolen, officials said.

A black Volkswagen was seen circulating the neighborhood and two men walked out of the car and toward the home, witnesses said. A neighbors surveillance video revealed the suspects were in the home for 22 minutes.

Surveillance footage also showed there were two unknown women waiting inside of the Volkswagen, officials said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers shared surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the suspects:

