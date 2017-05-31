Severe thunderstorm warning expires for DeSoto, Highlands

FORT MYERS, Fla. A severe thunderstorm warning that covered parts of DeSoto, Highlands and Hardee counties has expired.

The warning lapsed at 6:15 p.m., about half an hour after the National Weather Service issued it.

A line of storms was moving eastward into the warning area at 5:50 p.m., WINK meteorologist Scott Zedeker said on Facebook: