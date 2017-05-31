Property maintenance worker electrocuted in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A property maintenance worker was electrocuted on Saturday while trimming trees on the 1000 block of Vendome Court, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Cape Coral police on Wednesday released a report on the incident, which said that the unidentified worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The worker was on a hydraulic lift and hit a wire with a metal handsaw, the report said. The lift shorted out and was stuck until fire officials arrived, the report said.