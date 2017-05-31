Property maintenance worker electrocuted in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A property maintenance worker was electrocuted Saturday while trimming trees near Vendome Court, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene at around noon on the 1000 block of Vendome Court, police said.

The victim was on a hydraulic lift and hit a wire with a metal handsaw, police said. The lift shorted out and was stuck until fire officials arrived.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews