Partly cloudy, scattered storms for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies and areas of scattered storms Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“The first half of your morning is going to be dry,” Devitt said. “However, the second half of your day will develop spotty showers and storms,” Devitt said.

Scattered storms are expected Thursday during late afternoon and evening hours and temperatures will be in the mid 90s, Devitt said.

