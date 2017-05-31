Opening statements to commence in Punta Gorda murder trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning for the trial of a 29-year-old man accused of killing a 7-Eleven employee and setting the store on fire.

Michael Russo faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in 18-year-old Kyle Farishian’s death when his remains were found in November 2015 at the charred convenience store at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

Nine jurors were chosen on Tuesday after the pool was narrowed from 62. The potential jurors were asked questions about their knowledge of the high-profile case.

There are six jurors and three alternates seated for the trial.