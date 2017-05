Get U Cooking offers kids summer camp

FORT MYERS, Fla. Kids can develop their culinary skills this summer at Get U Cooking’s summer camp.

Classes range from June 1 to Aug. 31 at Get U Cooking on 17051 Jean Suit No. 7.

The camp is for kids ages 7 to 13 years old.

It costs $30 per day or $125 per week.

For more information, visit the company’s website.