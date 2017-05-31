Cape Coral man convicted of second-degree murder to face sentencing

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Cape Coral man found guilty of killing his 91-year-old father in 2012 will receive a prison sentence Wednesday.

Leroy Taylor Jr., 59, was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of the crime.

He was later convicted on Jan. 27 of a second-degree murder charge after beating his veteran father, Leroy Taylor Sr. to death, according to prosecutors. He then doused his father in gasoline and tried to set the body on fire.