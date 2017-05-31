Brush fires burn in Charlotte, DeSoto counties

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Crews continue working Wednesday morning to contain 11 brush fires that burned overnight across Southwest Florida.

Officials believe lightning was the cause of the fires.

Ten of the fires were located in Charlotte County. One was off Oil Well Road, which charred at least 20 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service. Nine others burned inside the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management area, and the flames have scorched between approximately 10 and 100 acres, forest service officials said.

The fires are at least 85 percent contained.

However, the largest fire is burning in DeSoto County, according to officials. The flames have burned 650 acres and is 85 percent contained.

Charlotte County has a burn ban in effect until further notice.