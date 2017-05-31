Bond denied for woman accused of Lehigh Acres murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. A judge denied bond Wednesday for a woman briefly named one of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects.

Imari Ranisha Colon, 25, of Jackson Street in Fort Myers, is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Derrick Henderson last week at a home on the 800 block of Alido Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

Colon was arrested Tuesday in downtown Fort Myers little more than an hour after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers added her to its 10 Most Wanted list. She’s facing a second-degree murder charge as well as a felony charge of marijuana possession in excess of 20 grams.

The owner of the home where the shooting happened invited Henderson inside, according to Colon’s arrest warrant. Other witnesses said they didn’t hear any commotion before the shooting.

Colon was acting in self-defense, said attorney Sawyer Smith, who’s representing her.

“The young woman sitting in her friends’ home after being told not to let a very dangerous man into the home, when she defends herself, we believe that she has the right to do so,” Smith said.

A trial date on the pending murder charge is set for July 6.