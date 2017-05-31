Authorities investigate string of suspicious fires in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. The North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating a series of suspicious fires set in the Cypress Woods community over Memorial Day weekend.

Six fires were started inside trash cans in several community building bathrooms between Friday night and Monday morning, fire officials said.

A golf shed was completely destroyed.

Although investigators haven’t been able to name a suspect, they believe a person under the age of 18 is the most likely culprit.

“Nine out of 10 times it’s a juvenile,” deputy fire marshal Andy Marfongella said. “There’s probably an issue somewhere along the line, like a divorce or death. It could be male or female.”

The Collier County Sheriffs Office and the state fire marshal are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators have sent in evidence to labs for testing, but would prefer the person responsible for the fires to confess.

“Call me (and) turn yourself in,” Marfongella said. “If you’re a juvenile and there’s a problem, call me and we’ll figure it out.”

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact Marfongella at 239-877-4786.