At least 1 dead in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. At least one person has died in a crash early Wednesday morning on McCall Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on McCall Road at Gasparilla Road, according to the FHP.

There is no roadblock and troopers are investigating the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck, and extent of additional injuries and fatalities are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews