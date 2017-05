Your Health Now: Take the 5210 Pledge

FORT MYERS, Fla. We hear it almost daily: good health starts with good habits, and planning is key to developing good habits. HealthyLee is asking our community to take the 5210 pledge to healthier lifestyle choices for you and your family. Christin Collins, Lee Health System Health & Wellness Business Partner, joined us in the WINK studio to talk about the 5210 program.