Woman wanted in Lehigh Acres shooting death

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 25-year-old woman is wanted in the May 24 murder of a 45-year-old man in Lehigh Acres, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Imari Ranisha Colon was added Tuesday to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list. She’s accused of fatally shooting Derrick Henderson on the 800 block of Alido Avenue.

Colon would face a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm if arrested, Crime Stoppers said.

“We are confident that there are people in our community who know what happened, and are possibly harboring Colon,” Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Make no doubt about it. Our detectives will find Colon, and if anyone is helping her evade justice, they too will be charged accordingly.”

Colon has previous arrests in Lee County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, most recently, for the sale and delivery of cocaine and marijuana.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.