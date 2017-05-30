Unified family court system takes aim at domestic violence

If you’re a domestic violence victim who needs someone to talk to, here’s where you can call:

Lee County – (239) 939-3112

Charlotte County – (941) 627-6000

Collier County – (239) 775-1101

NAPLES, Fla. So complicated. So dangerous. So costly.

Domestic violence cases pose serious challenges to the court system. But Florida courts are changing to meet the challenge with unified family courts.

“That means one family, one judge,” Collier County Family Court Judge Mary Evans said.

A series of Florida Supreme Court opinions since 1991 have helped establish and shape unified family courts throughout the state. Anytime a family comes to court for any family issue, they see the same judge, which tends to encourage honesty, Evans said.

“Now, maybe the case gets dismissed, because uh-oh, it’s my same judge, I can’t pull that off on the same judge,” Evans said.

The system is leading to better outcomes, Evans believes.

“Oh boy! Is it ever working!” Evans said. “I believe in it 100 percent.”

The stakes are high. Evans handles civil and not criminal cases, but domestic violence can turn deadly.

At least seven out of 10 fatal domestic violence cases involve someone who sought to leave their partner, according to multiple law enforcement organizations and advocacy groups.

The cases that worry Evans the most involve a partner suddenly dropping a petition for an injunction to keep the other partner away.

“In my heart of hearts, which is not was elected by the people, I say, oh boy, this worries me, but in my brain, without evidence to keep that injunction in place, I can’t,” Evans said.

Dropping the petition can also wind up helping the situation, Evans said.

“If I get rid of that temporary order at the person’s request, maybe things can normalize until things calm down, until that safe time when that person can get out,” Evans said.

Ultimately, Evans believes the consistent contact between families and judges that the unified family court system provides is making an impact.