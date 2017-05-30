2 sought in Immokalee jewelry store heist

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Two suspects are at large following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a jewelry store on Lake Trafford Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office took to Twitter to notify the public of the incident around 11:23 a.m. at the Torrecilla Jewelry on 1624 Lake Trafford Road.

Deputies responding to armed robbery at Torrecilla Jewelry,1624 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee. Searching for two male suspects. Nobody hurt — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) May 30, 2017

No injuries were reported, but the circumstances leading up to the armed robbery are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.