2 sought in Immokalee jewelry store heist
IMMOKALEE, Fla. Two suspects are at large following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a jewelry store on Lake Trafford Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office took to Twitter to notify the public of the incident around 11:23 a.m. at the Torrecilla Jewelry on 1624 Lake Trafford Road.
Deputies responding to armed robbery at Torrecilla Jewelry,1624 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee. Searching for two male suspects. Nobody hurt
No injuries were reported, but the circumstances leading up to the armed robbery are unclear.
No further information was immediately available.
