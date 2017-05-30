2 sought in Immokalee jewelry store heist

Published: May 30, 2017 11:31 AM EDT
Updated: May 30, 2017 11:44 AM EDT

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Two suspects are at large following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a jewelry store on Lake Trafford Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office took to Twitter to notify the public of the incident around 11:23 a.m. at the Torrecilla Jewelry on 1624 Lake Trafford Road.

No injuries were reported, but the circumstances leading up to the armed robbery are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
