Suspects accused of stealing scissor lift still at large

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. Two men accused of stealing a green scissor lift late Saturday night still haven’t been caught, Collier deputies said.

The pair stole the lift from the Pebble Brook Shopping Center, which was being rented by McIntyre Elwell and Strammer Construction to remodel the Publix, after the key was left in the ignition, according to deputies.

The lift was seen on a jogging trail near the Amberton community, witnesses said. Two men were on top of the lift arguing and appeared to be intoxicated before taking off.

The suspects drove the lift for a little over a mile before it was abandoned on Immokalee Road, deputies said.

The men are believed to be around 18 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-774-4434.