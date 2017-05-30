Sheriff’s deputy car damaged in Golden Gate crash

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A Collier County deputy’s car was damaged in a crash Tuesday night, officials said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a different car on Collier Boulevard near 13th Avenue, officials said. As he was walking toward the vehicle, another car slammed into the deputy’s vehicle and fled.

Deputies chased the driver to Pine Ridge Road and Collier Boulevard, where he was apprehended.

The deputy’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the left rear view mirror, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No further information is immediately available.