Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Immokalee area

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Immokalee and the surrounding areas.

The warning lapsed at 5 p.m., minutes after it was issued. The storms are headed farther inland, WINK chief meteorologist Jim Farrell said.

Severe thunderstorms involve multiple threats, WINK meteorologist Scott Zedeker said.

“Small hail and wind in excess of 60 mph, that’s the big thing,” Zedeker said. “And of course heavy rain and dangerous lightning.”

Farrell shared a look at where the storms will be by 7 p.m. on Facebook:

Most of the rain should be inland by 7pm Posted by Jim Farrell WINK Weather on Tuesday, May 30, 2017