Search resumes for missing San Carlos Park girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. The search for 10-year-old Diana Alvarez continues Tuesday.

Alvarez went missing one-year-ago. The family held a vigil Monday night marking the anniversary of her disappearance.

The Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue will use new technology to try and find clues and evidence linked to Alvarez’s location.

Jorge Guerrero was convicted on charges of producing and possessing child pornography nearly two weeks ago. While he is the only suspect in Alvarez’s disappearance, he has not been charged.

Crews will begin searching at 9 a.m. at the family’s home on Unique Circle in San Carlos Park. The search will then follow the data trail from Guerrero’s cell phone, moving from Fort Myers to Okeechobee to Orlando.