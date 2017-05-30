North Fort Myers family continues search for missing mother

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 40-year-old mother walked out of her home nearly six months ago and never returned, but her family is not giving up hope.

Keri Anne Cefarelli, 40, of North Fort Myers, was last seen by her boyfriend in January, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. There have been several unconfirmed sightings of Cefarelli, but she has not been in contact with friends or family.

Cefarelli’s family members are fearful for her well-being and safety, officials said.

“Keri’s family and people close to her had been in touch with her right up until the time that she was reported missing,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said. “Her 14-year-old son happened to be visiting her parents up north at the time and they are adamant that Keri would not just walk away from her family and especially her son.”

Cefarelli was described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds and has a tattoo of a cat on her ankle and a flower on her right shoulder, officials said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.