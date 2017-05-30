New businesses prompt Pine Island Road traffic concerns

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Business is booming on Pine Island Road.

The city’s first Aldi discount grocery store will soon open next to Bed Bath and Beyond in the Northpoint Shopping Center on the 1800 block of Northeast Pine Island Road.

Several new businesses have either opened or are under construction around a Sam’s Club location that opened two years ago at 301 Southwest Pine Island Road.

And a new Wal-Mart Supercenter is planned across the street from the German American Social Club of Cape Coral on the 2100 block of Southwest Pine Island Road. It could open as soon as next year, city officials say.

Many are excited about all the growth on Pine Island Road, but some, like Cape Coral resident Jon England, are concerned about the long-term ramifications.

“With growth you always have problems,” England said. “(The) biggest one during season is traffic here. You get up there on Pine Island, sometimes, especially during the season, traffic is just unbearable at times. Especially at the big intersections.”

Susan Price agrees.

“I love new building, I love progress, I love new people coming in,” Price said. “It doesn’t bother me at all, but we just need to be more concerned about the traffic before we put new businesses in.”

City officials expect that even more new business will come once the Wal-Mart Supercenter is in place.

“Growth is good, but hopefully it can come to a happy medium,” England said.