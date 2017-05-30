Jury selection begins for Punta Gorda murder suspect

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Jury selection began Tuesday morning for the 29-year-old man accused of killing a 7-Eleven employee, and then setting the store on fire.

Michael Russo faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in the death of Kyle Farishian, 18, whose remains were found following a November 2015 fire at the convenience store, located at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

Russo’s attorney, Mark DeSisto, claimed prosecutors and investigators fed confidential information to jail informants to help their case against him. He later dropped his motion.

An informant claimed he attempted to coerce Russo into confessing by posing as a law clerk and falsely stating he was facing murder charges to help reduce his own sentence, according to court documents.

“If somebody murders somebody and tells me about it, I’m going to use it to my advantage and I’m going to tell the right people,” the informant said in a deposition. “You shouldn’t kill people and you shouldn’t tell people that you did it.”

Writer: Rachel Ravina

