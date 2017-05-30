Inmate found dead at Charlotte Correctional Institution

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 37-year-old man sentenced to life in prison was found dead Monday at the Charlotte Correctional Institution, the Florida Department of Corrections said.

Cesar Ruano, also known as “El Diablo,” was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2008.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department’s Office of the Inspector General are investigating the cause of death, officials said.

No further information is immediately available.