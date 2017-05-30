Fort Myers stabbing suspect enters not guilty plea

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday, according to a 20th judicial circuit document.

Casino Hill Jr., of Fort Myers, is facing a homicide charge, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident happened May 21 on the 4000 block of Ballard Road. Jimmie Stewart, 16, later succumbed to his injuries.

Hill is being held without bond until his trial begins on June 19.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews